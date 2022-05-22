Work at Capitol not done as session deadline looms

The Minnesota Legislature slipped Sunday toward two undesirable options: a special session or a walk-away point where most, if not all, of a remaining multi-billion dollar budget surplus remains parked until next year.

Lawmakers were racing the clock. They had until midnight to pass bills before adjourning the regular session. Negotiations over public safety, education, health care, housing and other major issues seemed stuck.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said before a noon recess that the time to make last, best offers had come.

“Time is short. Today is the last day. We have until midnight to pass these bills,” Miller told his colleagues. “So chairs and conference committee members are working. We’re trying to get there. There are very good offers on the table that could get strong, bipartisan support.”

By midafternoon, Miller said they were closing in on agreements for school funding and some transportation upgrades, but other items were proving tougher.

Talk had also turned to assembling a list of items that were more imperative, such as matching money for federal infrastructure aid that could move along quickly if all else gets bogged down.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, was more resigned to a scenario where overtime would come into the picture. She told MPR News via text message that it would be mechanically difficult to get the final bills ready for votes.

“If we are able to get agreements in all the issue areas by the end of the regular session, I will ask the governor for a brief special session to process the results,” she texted before 8 a.m.

Gov. Tim Walz previously warned lawmakers he wouldn’t call a special session in a year when very little must pass. A budget framework announced last Monday would put $8 billion of a projected surplus into action: About half each in tax-reduction efforts and half into new spending.

At the time, he and leading lawmakers were confident it would all come together even though divided-party control of the Legislature has had a track record of stumbles.

The roughly $4 billion tax bill was one area where negotiators did agree. It would fully eliminate any state tax on Social Security benefits, reduce the bottom income tax rate by a quarter of a percent and beef up renter credit programs and local government aid in hopes of easing the property tax pinch.

But House DFL leaders were holding off on a vote on the package until the education bills and other areas were completed. Miller said he wasn’t interested in a special session and urged the House to vote on the tax bill.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Lopez Franzen said it wouldn’t be acceptable to only ratify part of the agreement.

“The global agreement outlined tax relief, funding for our students and schools, funding for long-term care and seniors, public safety investments and a job-creating bonding bill. We cannot do one, without doing them all,” she said in a written statement. “I urge my Republican colleagues to live up the agreement they made."

The education bill was mired in a back-and-forth over the amount to put toward literacy programs, special education costs and mental health offerings in schools. Public safety negotiators were in a showdown over how much to put toward law enforcement versus community-driven crime prevention outreach. And the health bill is where debate over nursing home and child care funding is taking place.

Sen. Jim Abeler, who is part of the health and human services talks, said the chances of a quick deal there were “remote.” But he said even that sliver of a possibility would keep him at the table.

“I remember the story of Rich Strike,” the Anoka Republican said, invoking the out-of-nowhere Kentucky Derby winner. “We’re going to be Rich Strike. I’m an optimist, but it’s a long-shot.”

Miller, the Senate leader, said the sides were far apart on that bill.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Zimmerman, said he was uncomfortable with the amount of new spending in the agreement as the economy starts to show signs of weakness. He said he would ask to rein in that spending before he consents to a smooth special session.

Only governors can call special sessions, but lawmakers dictate how long they go. And minority caucuses can lengthen them by requiring bills be held over for a few days and they can offer amendments to bills that would add hours or days more to the process.

Daudt said he’s not sure a special session would even come together.

“I'm not optimistic about there being a special session. And I think that's okay. We fully funded the state government last year. Yes, there are some things that we should do this year,” Daudt said. “But ultimately, if we have to do all of the things they agreed to in their budget targets, their joint budget targets, it'd be better off for the state not to do a special session now and we can pick that work up right away in January of next year.”

Meanwhile, retiring lawmakers began their goodbyes. Dozens will retire this year and it’s tradition that they give farewell speeches.

A son of Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chishom, wipes the face of his father as he gives an emotional retirement speech. Tomassoni is battling ALS. Brian Bakst|MPR News

Sen. David Tomassoni, a legislator since 1993, got things going with an emotional speech. Tomassoni, an Iron Range independent who spent most of his time in office as a DFLer, is leaving as he battles ALS. He spoke through a computer-assisted speech technology, receiving standing ovations before and after and brought some colleagues to tears.

“I treasure the time I have been able to work in the Senate. And I use the word work because this is serious business,” he said. “Doing the people’s work comes with a lot of personal sacrifice and responsibility and is often times hard on family. But it also has its allure.”

“Thirty years went by fast,” Tomassoni said at the end, as one of his sons wiped a tear from his father’s cheek.