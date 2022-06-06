OK to restart backyard bird feeding as avian flu risk ebbs, U experts say

In April, the head of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center urged Minnesotans to hold off feeding their backyard birds as avian flu circulated across the state.

Now, with bird flu cases among wild bird populations continuing to decline, the center says the risk is low enough that it’s OK now to put the backyard feeders back up.

The center, in a recent statement, cautioned that it was still possible "cases will rise again with changes in the weather or when birds begin their fall migrations” and that researchers would continue monitoring and tracking the disease and its presence in Minnesota.

Backyard bird feeding is a ritual of life for many in Minnesota, but suspending the practice for a bit could aid birds more susceptible to the virus strain hitting poultry flocks, Victoria Hall, the raptor center’s executive director, told MPR News in April.

