Missing U of M student is found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River.

The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.

St. Paul officers responded to a report of a body in the water near a boat dock near Harriet Island around 5:45 p.m. Monday. They said Ramsey County Water Patrol helped remove Ali’s body from the water.

The Minneapolis Police Department previously said Ali was reported missing on Friday.

His roommate Joey Schreiner told MPR News that a mutual roommate last saw Ali at their Dinkytown apartment early Wednesday, and his most recent social media interaction was at 6:21 a.m. that day. Schreiner said Ali had left his phone and keys in his bedroom.

He is the second U of M student to be found dead in the Mississippi River in the past month. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on May 20 that 19-year-old Austin Retterath's body had been found in the Mississippi River, and also said there were no signs of foul play in that case.

Correction: The student's name was misspelled in a previous version. The above story has been updated.