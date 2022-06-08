Minnesota meteorologist will try for third consecutive win on 'Jeopardy!'

A Minnesota meteorologist will be back on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday to try for a third consecutive win on the long-running trivia game show.

Eric Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office in Chanhassen, ousted a 16-time champion in his first appearance on Monday.

He successfully defended that title on Tuesday, finishing with $21,600 despite missing the Final Jeopardy question.

That final question asked what 2013 bestseller shared a title with a famous 14th Century poem. The correct answer was "Inferno," but none of the three contestants got it right. Ahasic's response was "The Handmaid's Tale."

But he still finished with the most money, giving him a two-day prize total of $40,001 and sending him into a third day of competition. That episode — which was taped weeks ago, with the results kept secret — is scheduled to air Wednesday afternoon. In the Twin Cities TV market it airs at 4:30 p.m. on KARE-TV.

Related links Earlier After 16 years of applying, Chanhassen meteorologist makes it on 'Jeopardy!'