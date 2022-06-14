Photos: Staying cool in the cities

Minnesotans tried to stay cool Tuesday as an excessive heat warning swept through the state. MPR freelance photographer Tim Evans endured the heat to capture how residents in the Twin Cities spent their steamy day.
Many Minnesotans were still hard at work.
If you were lucky, you got some time at the lake.
Some set sail to cool off.
Others hit up the pool.
While the heat may be over for the day, watch out for thunderstorms tomorrow. Keep up with MPR weather on Twitter and our live weather blog.
