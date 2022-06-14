Photos: Staying cool in the cities

Minnesotans tried to stay cool Tuesday as an excessive heat warning swept through the state. MPR freelance photographer Tim Evans endured the heat to capture how residents in the Twin Cities spent their steamy day.

Many Minnesotans were still hard at work.

PSC Q3 employee Kole Bendt shovels debris during a heat advisory. Tim Evans for MPR News
A South Minneapolis resident waters her front lawn as temperatures approached 100 degrees. Tim Evans for MPR News
PSC Q3 employee Kole Bendt shovels debris during a heat advisory. Tim Evans for MPR News

If you were lucky, you got some time at the lake.

Children play in the water at Lake Harriet to stay cool. Tim Evans for MPR News
People cool off in Bde Maka Ska. Tim Evans for MPR News
Families cool off in Lake Harriet. Tim Evans for MPR News

Some set sail to cool off.

Sailing instructor Gretchen Wilkinson guides a boat towards the dock at Lake Harriet. Tim Evans for MPR News
Kids take part in sailing classes at Lake Harriet. Tim Evans for MPR News

Others hit up the pool.

People cool off in the water at the Como Regional Park Pool. Tim Evans for MPR News
A girl rides a zipline at the Como Regional Park Pool. Tim Evans for MPR News
Kids enjoy the lazy river at the Como Regional Park Pool. Tim Evans for MPR News

While the heat may be over for the day, watch out for thunderstorms tomorrow. Keep up with MPR weather on Twitter and our live weather blog.