Eight people wounded in shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis

Eight people were hospitalized after a shooting late Monday night at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Park Board said in a statement that several of the victims are in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at the park along the Mississippi River, north of downtown.

A Park Board spokesperson said there was not a formal Fourth of July event or fireworks at the park, but people had gathered to celebrate the holiday.

"After shots were fired, the large group that had gathered in the park dispersed, many leaving prior to police arriving," the Park Board said in a news release. "A majority of the shooting victims later arrived at local hospitals on their own."

Those hospitals then notified police.

As of midday Tuesday police had not announced any arrests in the case, and had not released any information about the victims or further information on what happened.

Minneapolis Park Police asked that anyone with information on the shooting call the department at (612) 230-6550.