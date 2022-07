The first full week of July brought celebrations, competitions, religious reflections and more from around the world. Photojournalists also captured suffering and strife from famine and war.

Here’s a look at some of the images from around the globe for the week of July 4 through July 11.

Belarusian girls holding candles stand at the Berezina river on Ivan Kupala Day, an ancient night-long celebration marking the summer solstice — the shortest night of the year — in Parichi village, some 125 miles south of Parichi, Belarus, Wednesday. Ivan Kupala or St. John's Day or Midsummer Day, is a traditional carnival, which centers around a bonfire with plenty of food and dancing. Viktor Drachev | AP

Revelers raise their arms as a band plays in the town hall square while waiting for the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, on Wednesday. The blast of a traditional firework opens nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running-of-the-bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alvaro Barrientos | AP

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4. Noah Berger | AP

A man paddles his kayak through a flooded street at Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 5. Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was impacting 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday. Mark Baker | AP

Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday. Amr Nabil | AP

Models wear creations as part of the Valentino women's Fall-Winter Haute Couture 2022-23 collection, unveiled in Rome's Spanish Steps, Friday, July 8. Gregorio Borgia | AP

Spectators in costume cheer as riders cycle across a cobblestone sector during the fifth stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 153.7 km between Lille and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, in northern France on Wednesday, July 6. Marco Bertorello | AFP via Getty Images

Muslim devotees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of New Delhi on Saturday, the feast of the sacrifice marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. Money Sharma | AFP via Getty Images

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10. Daniel Leal | AFP via Getty Images