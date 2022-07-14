State settles racial discrimination case with St. Cloud company

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has settled with a St. Cloud company over charges of racial discrimination against a former employee.

The agency's investigation found probable cause that Nahan, a printing company, subjected the former employee, who is Black, to a racially hostile work environment from 2018 to 2019.

According to a memorandum on the department’s findings, two white Nahan employees regularly made racist comments and used racial slurs when referring to Black people.

One refused to shake hands with the former employee or his son, who also worked for Nahan, saying, “I don’t shake African American hands.”

The department says the two repeatedly reported the incidents to supervisors, who told them to disregard the comments. The father’s health deteriorated as a result of stress, the memorandum stated.

“What’s concerning here is not just that employees were using racial slurs when referring to their fellow Black colleagues and making derogatory comments about Black people, but that management knew this was occurring and did nothing to stop it,” said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero.

Lucero said the case highlights how employers must “proactively and intentionally work to end discriminatory practices to create a welcoming workplace for Black Minnesotans.”

Under the conciliation agreement, Nahan agreed to pay the employee $45,000, to create and enforce inclusive workplace policies and provide anti-harassment training to staff. The Human Rights Department will monitor the company for two years.

Benjamin Loetscher, attorney for the former employee, said his client is glad some extra protections for workers will be added as a result of the case.

“No resolution of a case like this is perfect, but he hopes we can make progress in the workplace and the state,” Loetscher said.

When reached by phone, Nahan CEO Mike Ertel said the company would not be commenting on the case.