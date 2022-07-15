Search warrant: MPD snipers shot man from across street during standoff

The man killed by Minneapolis police on Thursday was shot by two police snipers who’d set up observation positions on the roof of an apartment building across the street from the overnight standoff, according to a newly released search warrant tied to the investigation.

Authorities haven’t said yet what led the snipers — later identified as officers Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine — to shoot 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg following about six hours of police trying to negotiate with him to end the standoff.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired inside an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South, a couple blocks east of Cedar Avenue and just south of Interstate 94.

Responding officers encountered more gunfire as they arrived at the scene. They evacuated people in the building and requested a SWAT team.

Friends and supporters gather for a vigil to remember Andrew Tekle Sundberg on July 14 in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Sundberg lived in the apartment building where the standoff and shooting happened.

Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all. Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference.

The search warrant is a standard piece of any investigation into an officer-involved shooting. A judge must sign off before police can gather evidence from the scene.

Among the other details, the search warrant noted about a dozen so-called “less-lethal” rounds collected at the scene. That’s a law enforcement term for projectiles – often 40 mm foam rounds – meant to incapacitate a person without killing them.

It indicated officers fired these projectiles at some point during the six-hour standoff, but the document does not say when they used them.

Friends, family seek answers

Organizers of a candlelight vigil held Thursday night near the scene of the shooting said Sundberg, known by friends and loved ones as Tekle, his Ethiopian name, was experiencing a mental health crisis during the standoff.

According to a 2015 GoFundMe page, Sundberg was born in Ethiopia and adopted into a Minnesota family with three biological and six adopted children.

Several of Sundberg friends expressed frustration with the police department’s handling of the standoff that ultimately led to his death. One questioned why the police would call his parents to the scene but not let them talk to Sundberg.

Tina TC stands in front of a makeshift memorial for Andrew Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis on July 14. TC graduated from Roosevelt High School with Sundberg in 2019. The two stayed in touch and had recently chatted about Sundberg’s desire to to search for his biological family in Ethiopia. Ben Hovland | MPR News

One of Sundberg’s classmates, who identified herself as Tina TC, approached the makeshift memorial of chalk and tea light candles. Her phone illuminated her face as she slowly scrolled through her Facebook Messenger chat with Sundberg. The two had stayed in touch, even after graduating together in 2019.

“Recently, he was telling me how he actually wanted to go back home. We both are from Ethiopia,” she said. “He wanted to find his biological parents. May his soul rest in peace.”

Speakers also criticized the media’s handling of the story, alleging that reporters were harassing Sundberg’s family and putting too much focus on statements released by the police.

“That was a whole person. That was an artist. That was a gardener. That was a wrestler. That was a brother. That was a friend,” said Marcia Howard, who taught Sundberg English at Roosevelt High School.