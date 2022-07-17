Minnesotans: Share your ideas for protecting pollinators

Minnesotans have a chance to influence actions the state will take to help protect pollinators into the future.

The Minnesota Interagency Pollinator Protection Team is developing a framework of specific actions to help the state meet its pollinator protection goals.

State pollinator coordinator Rebeca Gutierrez-Moreno wants a broad range of input on the plan.

"We want to hear what's happening on the ground, and ideas that come from people already with experience,” she said. “People that are in different settings, not just urban settings, rural settings, agricultural — we're encouraging everybody to participate in this effort."

The state has a broad set of goals aimed at protecting pollinators. This is a chance for the public, local communities or nonprofit organizations to share what they’ve learned about protecting pollinators.

A bee gathers pollen from a flower. Dan Gunderson | MPR News

“As state agencies, we recognize that we have blind spots about actions that are already happening or that need to happen in the field,” said Gutierrez-Moreno. “So we want this framework to really be a guide for us to see where we have to prioritize resources, to see where policy needs to maybe change, or to see what programs may need to be created.”

People can also vote for their favorite ideas on the website. Action ideas will be accepted until the end of August. A draft pollinator protection framework will be released by the end of the year.

Gutierrez-Moreno said it will take time for state agencies to incorporate the action steps, but she hopes local communities, nonprofits and the public will jump on good ideas they see in the framework.

“Maybe some of these recommendations may align with their priorities and they can start taking action in communities, organizing and deciding that they are going to follow pollinator-friendly practices in their gardens or in their green spaces,” she said.

Add your ideas: Minnesota pollinator protection framework