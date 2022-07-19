Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 pm includes northern Minnesota and Wisconsin

Heads up northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 pm tonight for much of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Remember the check out the MPR severe weather live blog for up-to-the-minute warnings and severe weather reports.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 476 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 250 PM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Minnesota Northern Wisconsin Lake Superior * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 250 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will continue to intensify this afternoon along a cold front sweeping across northern Minnesota. Storms will eventually move into northern Wisconsin this evening. The strongest cells may produce large hail and locally damaging wind gusts. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles south southwest of Roseau MN to 35 miles east northeast of Kennedy WI.