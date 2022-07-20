Former MPD officer facing federal prison time

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane will be sentenced in federal court Thursday morning for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Lane was found guilty along with two other former colleagues at a federal trial in February of failing to provide Floyd with needed medical care. He was the police officer who held down Floyd’s legs and repeatedly asked his colleagues if they should flip Floyd over so he could breathe.

Federal prosecutors have urged Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane to between 63 to 78 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

“Although the defendant did not intend for Mr. Floyd to die, the defendant’s failure to provide medical aid had serious consequences for Mr. Floyd, Mr. Floyd’s family, defendant Lane’s fellow law enforcement officers and the broader community,” federal prosecutors wrote in a filing last month.

Lane’s attorney is seeking a sentence of 27 months, according to the Associated Press. Defense attorney Earl Gray argues that Lane should receive downward departures in his sentence because he was “substantially less culpable” than the other defendants and has accepted responsibility for the crime.

At his trial, Lane testified that he was trying to help Floyd, and that he rode in the ambulance with Floyd and helped paramedics after he was taken away. Prosecutors argued that those actions came too late to save Floyd’s life.

Lane pleaded guilty in state court in May to charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. As part of that deal, prosecutors agreed to a sentence of three years and that he'll serve the time in federal prison rather than state prison.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison earlier this month. At the sentencing, Magnuson chided Chauvin, telling him that he not only took a man’s life, but “absolutely destroyed the lives of three other young officers by taking charge at this scene.”

Former officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng have not yet been sentenced in federal court. They're scheduled to go on trial on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter on Oct. 24. Thao and Kueng are scheduled to be in court on Friday for a hearing on their objections to how their sentencing guidelines are calculated.

On May 25, 2020, the four Minneapolis police officers responded to a call that a man was trying to pass a counterfeit 20 dollar bill at a corner store on the city’s southside. Lane drew his weapon within moments of confronting Floyd, helped handcuff him, then tried to force him into the back of a squad car.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck while Kueng held down his back and Lane put his weight on Floyd’s legs, even after Floyd stopped responding and showed no signs of a pulse.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests across the country. And it led to calls for change in the Minneapolis Police Department, which is currently under investigation by the United States Department of Justice.