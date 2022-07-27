Beginners try their luck at a Minnesota State Fair favorite: crop art

On a rainy Saturday morning, a John Denver song echoed through Marine Mills Folk School as spreads of seeds covered a classroom table.

Country roads brought a dozen crop art connoisseurs to the small town of Marine on St. Croix, to try their hand at creating their own seed-based works.

“It [crop art] is such an unusual type of art, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said the class instructor, Liz Schreiber, who has won seven first-place ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair for her crop art since 2004. “It is such a Minnesota thing. I don’t know that there is anybody else doing this at their state fair.”

Artist Liz Schreiber explains the crop art process at a class hosted at Marine Mills Folk School at Marine on St. Croix, Minn., on Saturday. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

In 1965, the Minnesota State Fair introduced crop art as a new competition category to enter. It was first used as an educational tool to familiarize fair-goers with Minnesota crops. Then — and to this day — only seeds from Minnesota-grown farm crops are allowed. No wild plant seeds, white rice or sesame seeds may be used.

When Schreiber first visited the Agriculture Horticulture building years ago, like many fair-goers she waited in line to view the crop art. And she decided to try creating her own.

“The more I messed around with it, the more I wanted to keep going with it,” she said.

Part of a "seed key" to show what types of seeds participants are working with at a crop art class hosted at Marine Mills Folk School. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

In creating iconic portraits ranging from Joan Jett, to the Bride of Frankenstein, to Little Richard, Schreiber has sought inspiration in powerful historical and social figures. When she isn’t preparing her piece for the upcoming fair, she teaches beginner classes to those interested in the crop art craft.

Robin Brooksbank, the founder of Marine Mills Folk School, said they are always looking for classes that teach skills. When she came across Schreiber, she knew she would fit right in with their art-centered classes.

“The first time I went to the fair I stumbled across the crop art exhibit and it was just quirky, a little bit of camp, and I just loved it. It is the first place I stop before I grab a Pronto Pup. I just assumed everybody in Minnesota felt that way about crop art, I think almost everyone does,” Brooksbank said.

A participant works on the face of Poppy, a character from the movie "Trolls," at a crop art class at Marine Mills Folk School. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

During COVID, Schreiber has offered a few virtual classes with Marine Mills Folk School where participants would receive a seed kit with instructions and a design. Saturday was the first time since the start of the pandemic that the crop art class was offered in-person.

Art Wineman was on a waiting list to get in the class. He said that when he heard he was bumped in, he felt lucky.

Wineman and his wife moved to Minnesota in 1980 and live near the state fairgrounds. One year, they went to the fair eight times.

“Up until the pandemic, I did not miss the fair once, or crop art. Not one year,” he said. “We always have to people-watch and see the crop art.”

Art Wineman from St. Paul works on a chalice for his piece at a crop art class hosted at Marine Mills Folk School. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

Wineman retired five months ago and said he has been looking forward to exploring the arts. He recently joined the Catholic Church — so for his piece, he decided to depict a chalice and communion bread. While he doesn’t think he will enter his piece in this year’s fair, he said he plans to spend the next year perfecting an entry.

Participants either drew on their crop art board, or traced their designs from photographs using carbon copy paper. Then attention turned to Elmer’s glue, a toothpick and seeds. Lots and lots of seeds.

Bruce Lindquist said he wasn’t too worried about his skill level — he does drawings and wood burnings. Lately, he has been making his art more detailed. He said trying crop art felt like a natural next step.

“I just thought I would give it a shot. I get a kick out of all the political renditions, all kinds of ideas in that realm pop into my head,” he said.

Bruce Lindquist from St. Louis Park, Minn., traces the outline of a bear at a crop art class at Marine Mills Folk School. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

While some of the artists took their shot at freehand drawing, or used supplied photos of bears, flowers or dragonflies, Kathleen James knew what she wanted to do before she walked through the door: A portrait of her dog, Gary Cooper.

It was not James’ first time creating crop art — she had made some when she was in nursery school using dyed seeds (also not allowed in the state fair), sunflower seeds and popcorn. She initially drew a portrait of her dog based off one photo — but then decided to alter the design to one of her other favorite photos of him, in a Halloween costume as a sunflower.

“The sunflower is harder than you would think. I don’t think I will show Gary Cooper (at the fair), but I am having dinner with my mother and sister tonight — I am sure they will love it,” she said.

Kathleen James from White Bear Lake, Minn., adds seeds to her portrait of her dog, Gary Cooper, at a class at Marine Mills Folk School in Marine on St. Croix, Minn., on Saturday. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

Throughout the class, Schreiber made sure to encourage participants to enter their pieces in the fair, even if they do not think they are good; everyone’s piece gets displayed.

Jan Storms, who decided on creating a crop art hippopotamus, said she might enter her piece once she finishes. Storms came prepared with tweezers, which some artists use to position their seeds, but toothpicks seemed to do the trick.

“The shading is really hard, but otherwise it has been easier than I thought. It was like, ‘Oh, I can actually do this.’ I don’t know if my piece will be good enough to enter, but if I get the feeling down, you know, maybe I will,” she said.

The entry deadline for crop art at the fair is Friday, August 12 at 4:30 p.m. This year’s fair runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.

Fair-goers can watch Schreiber live in action every day of the fair at noon, creating crop art in the southwest wing of the Horticulture building with the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.