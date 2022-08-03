Minneapolis police investigating two fatal shootings in city on Tuesday

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting at a busy downtown transit station during Tuesday evening's rush hour — one of two homicides in the city Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a report of a shooting at the light rail station on Fifth Street, between Nicollet Mall and Marquette Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m. They found a teenager wounded on the station platform; he died at the scene.

Minneapolis and Metro Transit police retrieved surveillance video of the incident and quickly circulated a photo and a description of who authorities called a "person of interest." A bus operator spotted that person and alerted transit authorities, and University of Minnesota police officers took the person into custody a short time later.

Police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other, and that the shooting was not random.

The second, separate fatal shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said officers responding to a report of gunfire near 29th and Nicollet in south Minneapolis found a wounded man in his 40s in a tent near that intersection; he later died at a hospital.

People in the area reported hearing the shots but did not see who fired them. There've been no arrests reported in that case.

The two shootings are the 53rd and 54th homicides investigated by Minneapolis police in 2022.