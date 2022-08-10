BCA releases more details of Otsego police shooting

Investigators on Wednesday released the names of the Wright County sheriff's deputies who fatally shot a man in Otsego who was experiencing a mental health crisis early Sunday.

In a statement, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that Jordyn John Hansen, 21, died of gunshot wounds to his chest after Deputies Leland Wilkinson and Jeffrey McMackins opened fire with their handguns. Two other deputies, Patrick Mabusth and Mark Voss, fired their Tasers.

In an initial statement Sunday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to a call about a man who was threatening to harm himself and his family.

The department said officers spoke to the man, later identified as Hansen, and he agreed to go to a hospital. But he fled the home with a knife before an ambulance arrived.

The BCA’s statement said that Wilkinson, McMackins, Voss, and Mabusth were not part of the initial response and responded only after Hansen “ran from the home with a knife in his hand.”

The BCA said squad car video shows Hansen running toward Wilkinson, who falls backwards just before he fires. Wright County deputies do not wear body cameras. Investigators say squad cameras “captured portions of the incident,” though not the entire shooting.

All four deputies told state investigators that Hansen “ignored repeated commands to drop the knife.”

In a statement to the Star Tribune on Monday, Hansen's aunt Sara Wroblewski said that deputies missed opportunities to detain her nephew before he got hold of the knife.

Court documents show that Hansen has a history of mental illness. A Wright County judge placed him under civil commitment in 2018 to receive treatment for psychosis. Last year a judge in Rice County ordered Hansen committed following a suicide attempt.