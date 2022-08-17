Stretch of Twin Cities freeway remains closed after bridge was hit by oversized vehicle

MnDOT crews work to remove a concrete deck from a pedestrian bridge across Highway 62 in Edina on Wednesday, after it was hit buy a truck the day before. Minnesota Department of Transportation

A stretch of Twin Cities freeway remained closed Wednesday, a day after an oversized vehicle struck a pedestrian bridge spanning the road.

The closure affects westbound Highway 62 — the Crosstown — between Interstate 35W and Highway 100. The bridge that was hit crosses the freeway near Rosland Park in Edina, just west of Valley View Road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the collision bent the steel truss on the underside of the bridge. That caused concerns about the concrete deck on the span above the westbound lanes.

There was no other information immediately available about the vehicle that hit the bridge.

MnDOT spokesperson Kirsten Klein said crews are working to remove the concrete, so the freeway can reopen. She didn’t have an estimate for when that might happen, but said it would be “as soon as we can.”

And Klein said plans already were in the works to entirely replace the bridge.

“It will eventually come down for a new one,” she said. “It’s already in the process of being fabricated so it will be replaced.”

When that replacement happens, there may be additional closures along that stretch of freeway.