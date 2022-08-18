Northern lights and lightning create a show
The atmosphere created two light shows Wednesday night.
While the thunderstorms created too much cloud cover for most of Minnesota to see the northern lights, along parts of the North Shore you could see both at once!
John Thain produced this video Wednesday night for Odyssey Resorts on Minnesota’s North Shore.
The KP index, used to measure geomagnetic activity, reached a high level 6 early Wednesday evening but at that time it wasn’t dark yet over Minnesota, so it appears northern Europe and Siberia saw a better show.
As the aurora oval reached North America the activity was a little more mellow but if you were far enough north in Minnesota you could see a bit of a show.
High activity is again possible Thursday night but once again we’ll have lots of clouds and showers to contend with for Minnesota.
