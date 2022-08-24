Jill Schurtz named new leader of State Board of Investment

Minnesota’s investment board has a new executive director to keep watch over a $125 billion portfolio.

Jill Schurtz was selected Wednesday to succeed Mansco Perry III, who will retire this fall.

Schurtz was the sole finalist brought forward by a search committee. She has led the St. Paul Teachers Retirement Fund since 2014 and worked in other asset management roles before that.

The State Board of Investment manages public pension accounts and other investments. It reports to a board made up of the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.

That panel approved her appointment. She advanced through a field of nine candidates vetted by the search committee.

Perry has directed the board since 2013.