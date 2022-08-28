Power flashes may have been caused by tornadoes Saturday night

It was a wild weekend for storms around Minnesota.

Saturday night’s storms produced 5 brief tornado touchdowns in Dakota and Ramsey counties according to the Twin Cities NWS office.

It appears the tornadoes caused multiple power flashes as tree and power grid damage occurred. Check out this video from an inbound flight into MSP Airport around the time of the tornadoes. It appears to show power flashes as the tornadoes are in progress.

Sunday evening brought a tornado watch to Minnesota. This tornado was captured near Prinsburg Sunday evening.

Our weather pattern looks much quieter starting on Monday. A fresh northwest breeze will bring cooler temperatures and dew points in the 50s.

Forecast high temperatures Monday. NOAA