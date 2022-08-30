Fire damages one of the oldest buildings in Minneapolis

Fire damaged the historic John H. Stevens House in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, though the house — one of the oldest residential structures in the city — remains standing in Minnehaha Regional Park.

The fire had been extinguished by 7 a.m. Tuesday, and crews were boarding up the damaged building. There was visible fire damage to the exterior on the rear of the building.

A worker boards up the historic John H. Stevens House at Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis, after a fire damaged the structure on Tuesday. Tim Nelson | MPR News

KSTP-TV reported flames were visible as crews battled the fire around 5:30 a.m. Authorities told KSTP that it appears the fire started on the outside of the building, but the cause remains under investigation.

The white clapboard wooden structure was built by Stevens in about 1850, reportedly the first wood frame house on the west bank of the Mississippi River in what was to become Minneapolis.

The house was relocated to Minnehaha Park in 1896 "in a most unusual display of civic participation," according to a Minneapolis Park Board history. "The house was pulled by an estimated 10,000 school children, tugging on huge ropes in relay fashion."

Minneapolis Park Board staff and police talk with a worker starting to board up fire damage to the back of the historic John H. Stevens House. Tim Nelson | MPR News

It was moved again in 1983 — a couple hundred yards to a lot near the park's Princess Depot. The Stevens House has been open for tours several afternoons a week.

It was already slated to get a new roof this fall, with siding and trim repairs planned for 2023.

Check back for updates.