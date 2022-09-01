State Fair police ask for help looking for missing man

Brian Lawrence Nienstadt Courtesy Photo

The Minnesota State Fair police say they're looking for a missing man who got separated from his group on Wednesday.

Police described Brian Nienstadt as a vulnerable adult. He is 60 years old and described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall and about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored shorts. He is from Mankato.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for him and contact State Fair police or their local police department if they see him.