Election 2022: Debates set for Minnesota governor on Oct. 18 and Oct. 28

On Oct. 18, Gray Television and KTTC will host a debate beginning at 7 p.m. between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, in Rochester. It will be the only televised debate.

Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth and Fargo. The debate will also be broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region.

On Friday, Oct. 28, at noon, MPR News political editor Mike Mulcahy will moderate the second and final debate between Walz and Jensen live on MPR News.