Leaves up north pass their peak; color explosion still ahead for Twin Cities

After a little warm-up, temperatures are back to a familiar chill as leaves in half of the state enter “past peak.” Worry not, there are still many opportunities to see fall foliage before we have bare trees.

For Bemidji, the Iron Range and Duluth — soak it up while you can, as the leaves by you are passing their peak beauty.

If you’re in the southern part of the state like Rochester, the Twin Cities and even St. Cloud, leaves are only at 50 to 75 percent of their peak, meaning you should be seeing a gorgeous array of color.

Here are some highlights from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ most recent review of foliage and color conditions at state parks and recreation areas.

This week's DNR color finder map. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Luckily, there are still many colors to view at Whitewater State Park. Hike the Chimney Rock Trail to Inspiration Point for fall views. A few maples on the bluffs are past peak but many are still taking their time turning. Oaks are turning maroon and gold.

Leaves are only at 50 to 75 percent of their peak at Lac qui Parle State Park. The overlook on the east side of the lake will offer the best views of the valley. Sumac, a native bush, turned red in September and is one of the only read leaf bushes in southwest Minnesota. The Lac qui Parle area is known for its beautiful night sky views so bundle up, bring your telescope and get in position.

Take a walk along Minnehaha Trail to view the colors. Some leaves have fallen due to wind and cold weather, “but the canopy is still a pleasurable spectrum of chartreuse and ochre,” according to the Department. Trumpeter swans have been spotted on Snelling Lake. Keep an eye out for white-tailed deer and bucks.

Temperance River State Park is “past peak” but there are still beautiful fall colors hanging on for a bit longer. Carlton Peak will offer a good fall hike with a view of the maples. Walk down to the footbridge to the river gorge to see some spawning pink salmon.

The tamarack trees along the boardwalk are beginning to change to orange. You’ll also see mushrooms and colored mosses. Climb the fire tower for the best view of fall colors.