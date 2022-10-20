The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update issued Thursday shows drought conditions remain entrenched across much of Minnesota.

The overall percentage of the state considered to be abnormally dry or in drought was relatively unchanged from the previous week, at just under 80 percent.

But within that area, the dry conditions have deepened — with more areas now formally considered to be in drought.

Close to 45 percent of Minnesota is now classified in moderate, severe or extreme drought — with the most serious conditions from the Twin Cities west into Sibley and McLeod counties, as well as in the Marshall area in southwest Minnesota.

Precipitation at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is now well over nine inches below normal this year.

Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis is seen in the midst of a drought on Sept. 27. Most of the Twin Cities metro area is now classified in "extreme" drought. Ben Hovland | MPR News file

Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources, spoke about the ongoing drought with MPR's Minnesota Now on Wednesday.

Boulay said any precipitation — and there is some rain in the forecast from late Sunday into Monday — is welcome. But “in general, it would be very difficult to totally lift southern Minnesota out of the drought by the time spring comes, at this point,” he said. “We just need too much moisture to really erase that deficit.”

Boulay said late fall is an important time of year to recharge soil moisture ahead of next spring, with harvested and tilled fields on the landscape and less-intense rains.

“About 70 percent of what falls right now will be stored in the ground,” he said. “So this is a very critical period, between now and when the soils begin to freeze.”

Each week's U.S. Drought Monitor update reflects precipitation data as of Tuesday morning.

