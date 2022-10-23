Two and a half years and several trials later, two former Minneapolis police officers go on trial on state charges that they aided Derek Chauvin in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Hennepin County District Court.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are each charged with aiding and abetting murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd's killing.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and have rejected plea deals from prosecutors.

Thao and Kueng were found guilty in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights in federal court. They are currently serving their sentences, but are seeking to overturn their federal convictions.

As Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, Thao held back onlookers while Kueng pressed down on Floyd’s back. A fourth officer, Thomas Lane was charged with Kueng and Thao but pleaded guilty earlier this year to the state charges. Like the others, he is serving a federal sentence.

In the federal trial, Kueng said he tried to find a pulse for Floyd, but could not find one. Like Lane, Kueng was a rookie at the time of Floyd’s death and was deferring to Chauvin, his training officer, according to defense attorney Thomas Plunkett.

In the same trial, attorney Robert Paule said Thao was the only one of the four officers not to touch Floyd. But prosecutors said bystanders urged Thao to do something as Floyd pleaded for his life.

Opening statements in the trial of Kueng and Thao are set to begin Nov. 7.