Tell MPR News about your experience voting on Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. While hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans have voted early using absentee ballots by mail or in person, millions more are eligible to vote on Tuesday.

MPR News wants to hear about your experience voting on Election Day. Did you have to wait in a long line? Did you see any behavior you thought may be voter intimidation? Were you turned away from voting?

Or, was it smooth sailing? Were you helped by an election judge or volunteer you want to commend? Was there a notable moment you would like to see covered in the news?

Tell us by filling out the form below. MPR News may contact you directly to ask for more information about your experience. Thank you for helping us keeps our eyes and ears on polling places across Minnesota.

