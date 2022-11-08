Photos: A look inside polling places across Minnesota on Election Day

MPR News sent photographers to polling places across Minnesota on Tuesday for Election Day to capture the scene during the midterm elections.



See inside polling places in Minnetonka, Savage, Lakeville, Mankato, Austin, Chisago City, Frontenac, townships like Trimont and Mountain Lake in southern Minnesota, the Fon du Lac Reservation south of Duluth, Chisholm and more, as well as Republican and DFL watch parties in the Twin Cities.

Photojournalist Derek Montgomery scoped out northern Minnesota as polls opened:

Benjamin Riordan votes Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Head Start gymnasium on the Fond du Lac Reservation near Cloquet, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News The McGregor Community Center opens for voting early in the morning on Tuesday in McGregor, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News Bob Tok stands behind a curtain while voting Tuesday at the Bovey City Hall in Bovey, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Photojournalist Tim Evans was in north Minneapolis in the morning:

The Capella Tower in Downtown Minneapolis is lit up with the colors of the American flag to signify the midterm elections in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Tim Evans for MPR News A north Minneapolis resident walks toward the Capri Theatre to vote during the midterm elections on Tuesday. Tim Evans for MPR News North Minneapolis voters cast ballots at the Capri Theatre during the midterm elections on Tuesday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Photojournalist Ken Klotzbach stopped in three townships in southeast Minnesota:

Kelly Gustafson fills out her ballot as the first voter in Vasa Township Tuesday morning. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News Florence Township election judge Lynn Peterson gives instructions while handing out a ballot Tuesday morning. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News The Florence Townhall in Frontenac is the oldest continuously used town hall in Minnesota. Voters enter the town hall Tuesday morning. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News

Photographer Jackson Forderer gathered images in three township polling places in southern Minnesota:

Two voters leave Kimball Town Hall after casting their votes on Tuesday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News Kendra Grev hands out an I Voted sticker to a voter at Cedar Town Hall on Tuesday. The polling place is a former one-room school building in rural Trimont, Minn. Jackson Forderer for MPR News An election official at Galena Town Hall in rural Trimont, Minn. hands out an I Voted sticker to a voter on Tuesday. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Photographer Stephen Maturen was in Minneapolis:

Voters walk with their ballots in a polling place at Farview Recreation Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News An American flag flies in the rain outside the polling place at Farview Recreation Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News An election judge hands out stickers to children in a polling place at Farview Recreation Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Tim Evans visiting polling places in Savage, Minn., as the voting wrapped up.

Voting booth dividers in Savage, Minn., on Tuesday. Tim Evans for MPR News A voter a cast ballot during the midterm elections in Savage, Minn., on Tuesday. Tim Evans for MPR News A resident votes during the midterm elections in Savage, Minn., on Tuesday. Tim Evans for MPR News