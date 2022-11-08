Photos: A look inside polling places across Minnesota on Election Day

MPR News sent photographers to polling places across Minnesota on Tuesday for Election Day to capture the scene during the midterm elections.
See inside polling places in Minnetonka, Savage, Lakeville, Mankato, Austin, Chisago City, Frontenac, townships like Trimont and Mountain Lake in southern Minnesota, the Fon du Lac Reservation south of Duluth, Chisholm and more, as well as Republican and DFL watch parties in the Twin Cities.
Photojournalist Derek Montgomery scoped out northern Minnesota as polls opened:
Across Northern Minnesota
Photojournalist Tim Evans was in north Minneapolis in the morning:
North Minneapolis
Photojournalist Ken Klotzbach stopped in three townships in southeast Minnesota:
Southeast Minnesota
Photographer Jackson Forderer gathered images in three township polling places in southern Minnesota:
Southern Minnesota
Photographer Stephen Maturen was in Minneapolis:
Minneapolis
Tim Evans visiting polling places in Savage, Minn., as the voting wrapped up.
Savage
