Candidates of color see gains in Minnesota legislative, local races

A new generation of young, diverse Minnesota politicians will head to the Capitol next year following Election Day victories Tuesday. Twin Cities voters also elected the state’s first openly transgender person to the Minnesota Legislature, while Hennepin County elected the state’s first Black female sheriff.

Collectively, the results signal some of the biggest shifts Minnesota’s ever seen in an election cycle, with communities of color poised to reshape the state’s political and social landscape.

Here’s a look at some of the historic changes voters backed Tuesday.

Minnesota Senate

Three women of color won seats Tuesday night to the 67-member Minnesota Senate, including the first black women ever elected to that body.

Zaynab Mohamed, Clare Oumou Verbeten and Erin Maye Quade, all DFLers running in Twin Cities area districts, won their elections.

Clare Oumou Verbeten wins her seat in the Minnesota state Senate making her one of the first Black women ever elected. Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Mohamed, 25, who took the seat of retiring state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, the first Latina elected into the state Senate, will be the first Somali woman and Black woman elected to the state Senate.

“As a young person, of course as a Muslim person and a child of an immigrant, often your parents will question your decisions. Mine never did,” she said following her victory. “They said go ahead and do it, and they let me do it on my own terms and how I wanted to do it. That’s why this campaign was so special, because it was young people doing it, young people being given a shot.”

Two other female candidates of color who’d sought, Marla Helseth and Farhio Khalif, came up short in their state Senate bids Tuesday.

Erin Maye Quade celebrated her DFL primary win with her newborn, Harriet, and her father in August. On Tuesday she was elected to the Minnesota state Senate and is one of the first Black women to serve in the Senate. Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Minnesota House

Video production company owner Leigh Finke will be Minnesota’s first openly transgender legislator after easily winning her race Tuesday night for District 66A, which includes portions of St. Paul, Roseville, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

The seat is reliably DFL and was open following the retirement of DFL Rep. Alice Hausman.

“The idea of being able to vote for yourself as the first trans person you've ever seen on the ballot is, I mean, it's special,” Finke told MPR News after her August primary win. “We're around and we deserve representation, and we have a lot of work to do to let people know what it means to have an inclusive government, to have an inclusive state and to protect everyone.”

Leigh Finke will be Minnesota’s first openly transgender legislator after easily winning her race Tuesday night for District 66A. Ben Hovland | MPR News

On St. Paul’s east side, Liz Lee became the first woman ever to represent House District 67A and will become the third Hmong woman to serve in the Minnesota House. Following her primary win, she described the wave of young, diverse politicians as a “homecoming” for many women of color who’ve returned to help lead the communities that raised them.

Lee said she decided to run the day Minnesota’s Suni Lee won her Olympic gold medal in gymnastics.

Liz Lee became the first woman ever to represent House District 67A and will become the third Hmong woman to serve in the Minnesota House. Ben Hovland | Sahan Journal

Hennepin County sheriff

Hennepin County sheriff candidates Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks were destined to make history as the county’s first Black sheriff, regardless of who won.

Witt, a major in the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, prevailed Tuesday, making her Minnesota’s first Black female sheriff.

She told MPR News that voters saw her as “authentic, someone who actually has passion in doing this work, someone who can be empathetic and compassionate yet hold people accountable.”

She vowed to be a transparent leader of the department and work to recruit people to law enforcement.

She’ll take over a department still struggling to repair the damage done to the department and its reputation after a tumultuous term under Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who chose not to seek reelection after he crashed his county-issued vehicle as left a law enforcement conference and leader pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Witt said earlier this year that the public shouldn’t have to choose between law enforcement agencies pursuing criminals and ensuring that police act justly.