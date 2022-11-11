In Minneapolis, fans of comics, movies and TV made their way to Twin Cities Con. The convention is celebrating “all things nerdy,” as its slogan goes, and hosts an array of events including panel discussions and a costume contest.

Carson (who declined to give a full name) dressed as Kanaya Maryam for the Twin Cities Con at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Like many comic conventions, attendees have the chance to meet guest celebrities. This year's lineup includes “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, and pro wrestler Mick Foley.

Hazel Powers, right, Kacey Tyler, center, and Mj Arlinghaus dressed as Mushroom Feys listen to "Lord of the Rings" actors Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins) and Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee) at Twin Cities Con at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Olivia (who declined to give a full name) dressed as a "Squid Game" guard, and David Glasgow dressed as Cloak - Dagger during Twin Cities Con at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

A cosplayer wears hobbit feet during the Twin Cities Con at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“It's a great way to meet up and be in a place with people who have shared interests,” said Twin Cities Con founder Ben Penrod. “People who are passionate about the same things as you.”

The convention also features games, comics artists, and panels on voice acting, martial arts, science fiction writing techniques.

"Lord of the Rings" actors Elijah Wood, right, and Sean Astin greet the audience at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, right, with actors Sean Astin, left, and Elijah Wood, proclaimed November 12, 2022 as Middle Earth Day in the City of Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The proclamation making November 12, 2022 "Middle Earth Day" in the City of Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Penrod said the Twin Cities is a prime place for large events and has ambitious plans for the convention in years to come.

“My ultimate goal is to grow Twin Cities Con to be one of the larger events like this in the country,” said Penrod, who is the founder of similar conventions around the country.

The Twin Cities Con began Friday and runs through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.