Fans of 'all things nerdy' converge on Minneapolis Convention Center for Twin Cities Con
In Minneapolis, fans of comics, movies and TV made their way to Twin Cities Con. The convention is celebrating “all things nerdy,” as its slogan goes, and hosts an array of events including panel discussions and a costume contest.
Like many comic conventions, attendees have the chance to meet guest celebrities. This year's lineup includes “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, and pro wrestler Mick Foley.
“It's a great way to meet up and be in a place with people who have shared interests,” said Twin Cities Con founder Ben Penrod. “People who are passionate about the same things as you.”
The convention also features games, comics artists, and panels on voice acting, martial arts, science fiction writing techniques.
Penrod said the Twin Cities is a prime place for large events and has ambitious plans for the convention in years to come.
“My ultimate goal is to grow Twin Cities Con to be one of the larger events like this in the country,” said Penrod, who is the founder of similar conventions around the country.
The Twin Cities Con began Friday and runs through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.