For your World Cup spread, try Guatemalan hot dogs

The World Cup starts Sunday and runs through mid-December. And if your family is already arguing over whether to watch soccer or the Vikings, why not let the snacks decide.

Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, author of “Amalia's Mesoamerican Table” joined Appetites this week with some ideas for your World Cup spread, including her take on the shucos, or hot dogs, that vendors sold outside the soccer matches she attended as a child in Guatemala.

In addition to the condiments you may be used to, they include guacamole and a bright purple, citrusy slaw. Host Tom Crann called them “a hot dog like you’ve never seen before.”

Amalia’s Shucos (Guatemalan hot dogs)

Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, AmaliaLLC.com

Serves 4 to 6 people

4 to 6 hot dog buns, halved and grilled on the inside

1 batch of guacamole

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

1 to 2 packages of low-fat beef hot dogs or sausage of choice, halved lengthwise, grilled until medium brown

1 batch Curtido Crudo (spicy lime cabbage slaw, below)

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Hot pepper sauce

Ketchup

To make shucos, spread 2 teaspoons of guacamole on one side of the bun and mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup on the other side. Add a whole hot dog and top with slaw and hot sauce.

Curtido Crudo (spicy lime cabbage slaw)

In a bowl, thoroughly mix 3 cups of shredded cabbage; 3 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice; 1/2 cup of julienned carrots or red bell pepper; 1 thinly sliced Serrano, jalapeño, or other hot pepper of choice; and 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed.