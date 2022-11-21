Omar responds to McCarthy claim he'll strip her from commitees

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to a promise from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to strip her of committee assignments if he's elected speaker in January, saying it contributes to the rise in hateful discourse in politics without solving any issues.

Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee.

During an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, McCarthy accused Omar of anti-semitism and said that was the reason he would make the move.

Omar said McCarthy's comments are the latest example of the "fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism," Republicans have used to target her since was elected.

“At the same time, they have openly tolerated antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate and racism in their own party,” Omar said in a press release, noting the divisive discourse has led to “hundreds of death threats and credible plots against me and my family.

“McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred — including threatening to strip me from my committee — does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with. It does nothing to address inflation, healthcare, or solve the climate crisis,” she said.

Republicans will have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives in January and McCarthy is their nominee to be the speaker.

A vote by the entire House in the next Congress would be required to strip Omar of any committee assignments.