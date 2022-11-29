Snow continues to pile up across southern, eastern Minnesota

It’s a true snow day across much of southern and eastern Minnesota, as steady snow is forecast to add up to a half-foot or more for many areas by Tuesday night.

The snow started early Tuesday and added up to 2 to 3 inches in the metro area by midday. It's expected to continue falling into the evening rush hour.

Kdar Hickman, 52, walks with dumbbells amid heavy snow near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Winter storm warnings are in effect from Mankato and New Ulm northeast to the Twin Cities, and into parts of northwest Wisconsin, until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winter weather advisories for lesser snow totals are in effect to the north and south of the warning area.

Much of northwest Minnesota was in line for little if any snow from this storm.

But where it was snowing, whether it was shovels hitting sidewalks, or snowblowers and plows clearing driveways and streets, the familiar sounds of winter echoed through neighborhoods across the Twin Cities and beyond.

Snowfall obscures the Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Some school districts announced they were letting out classes early — or canceling after-school and evening activities — because of the snow.

For travelers, the snow is a headache. In just four hours Tuesday, between 6 and 10 a.m., the State Patrol reported nearly 200 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota highways.

Find updated Minnesota road conditions here.

In the Twin Cities, Metro Transit reported short weather-related delays on as many as half of its bus routes at times — though the situation had improved as of midday. There were no delays reported on light rail lines.

For fans of winter, though, the storm means a fresh coating of powder on ski hills and trails that already opened for the season with man-made snow.

Winds were gusty at times on Tuesday morning and will pick up as the snow winds down Tuesday night — which may cause blowing and drifting snow into Wednesday, as temperatures drop.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.