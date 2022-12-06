Residents near major water main break in Minneapolis must boil water

Authorities have issued a boil water advisory for homes and businesses near the site of a major water main break in north Minneapolis.

The break was reported Monday evening near 29th Avenue North and Second Street North, between Interstate 94 and the Mississippi River. It sent sent rivers of treated water running through streets.

The city reported Tuesday morning that a boil water advisory is in place for properties along Third Street North from 26th Avenue to Lowry Avenue, and along Fourth Street North from 26th Avenue to 29th Avenue.

Residents in those areas are asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking. The city is working on bottled water distribution in the area, which covers about 15 blocks of homes and businesses just west of I-94.

The city did not say how long it expects the boil water advisory to last, while pressure is restored and pipes are flushed. City officials said they're still assessing when repairs can be finished.

Meanwhile, the city reported water service remains shut off in the immediate vicinity of the break — along Second Street North between Lowry and 24th Avenue, and east to the river.

The city reported that some homes and businesses may also "experience yellow, brown or rust colored water. This occurs when mineral deposits in iron pipes are disturbed."

For customers outside the boil water advisory area, the city said water is safe to drink.

“Check it hourly by running the cold water tap located in the lowest point in your home. Run it for two to three minutes each time,” the city advised. “Once the water runs clear, flush the pipes in your home by running all cold water taps for a few minutes. Avoid doing laundry or using hot water until the water runs clear.”