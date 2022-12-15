Walz won't support completely removing Social Security state tax

Gov. Tim Walz said in an interview with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer on Thursday that he does not support the total elimination of state taxes on Social Security income.

Earlier this year, lawmakers reached an agreement on a tax bill that would have eliminated taxes on Social Security benefits, but the bill got hung up in the session's closing hours and never passed. A quartet of newly elected DFL senators said last week they want to eliminate the tax because Minnesotans told them during the campaign that’s what they want.

Walz said today he supports raising the threshold for where the tax kicks in, but not outright abolishing the tax.

“I don’t think those at the top of the line–millionaires and billionaires–are concerned about the Social Security tax,” Walz said, suggesting that he would support cutting the tax for 90 percent of Social Security recipients, but not for the top 10 percent of earners.