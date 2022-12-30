Police, city workers move in to clear NE Minneapolis homeless camp

Minneapolis city workers began clearing a longstanding tent encampment Friday morning near the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis.

Workers using heavy equipment could be seen removing items from the camp amid a very large police presence, with workers on foot removing items that the equipment couldn’t reach.

Police officers established a wide perimeter in the Home Depot parking lot. While a few people were filming the scene, as of midmorning there was no large-scale presence of protesters.

Minneapolis police and city workers clear a homeless encampment at the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis on Friday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“When the site was secured this morning, there were six unsheltered individuals present. All individuals declined transportation to the Catholic Charities’ Opportunity Center for support, resources, and connection to shelter and housing opportunities,” the city said in a statement later in the morning.

At their request, two camp residents were transported to alternate locations, the city added.

People living at the encampment were given a notice to vacate the area last week. Advocates for the residents have criticized the city for clearing camps in the middle of winter.

Minneapolis city crews clear tents and other items from the encampment. Ben Hovland | MPR News

A planned closure of the camp earlier this week was postponed due to what the city said was the presence of activists trying to stop the eviction of residents.

City officials said Wednesday that all the people in the encampment had declined shelter options presented to them and that “multiple fires, minors living at the site, and winter weather have all contributed to increasingly unsafe conditions at this encampment,” leading to the city’s decision to clear it out.