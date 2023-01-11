2022 in pictures: Our top photos of the last year

From snapshots from our own photojournalists to our freelancers, we’ve gathered MPR News’ most memorable and striking photos from the past year, chosen by MPR News senior visual journalist Kerem Yücel.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know, email: tell@mpr.org.

Spring

After parking her car and changing her shoes for rubber boots, Carol Toninato walks across a submerged driveway on June 15 to the home her parents built in 1956. While she now lives in the Twin Cities, Carol was raised in this Ranier, Minn. house, and she still spends the summers at Rainy Lake. This time, though, it's not about vacation but flood management. Monika Lawrence for MPR News

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock approaches the aerial lift bridge on April 1 during icebreaking operations in the Duluth Superior Harbor near in Duluth, Minn. The USCGC Hollyhock performs icebreaking operations at the start of the Lake Superior shipping season. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Family, friends and community members release balloons on April 11 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Daunte Wright's killing. He was shot and killed in 2021 by former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter. Tim Evans for MPR News

Summer

Duey Klimek (right) cuts a piece of siding for Derek Zunker on Aug. 18 as the two put siding on a home damaged by a May tornado in Forada, Minn. Repairs were underway at some homes at the time, while other places looked the same as they did after the storm then. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Protesters let out a scream at the Vigil for Reproductive Freedom in downtown Minneapolis on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade ruling, which provided federal abortion right protections to citizens. Tim Evans for MPR News

Carlos Tapia, co-owner of Santa Rosa Farm in Arkansaw, WI, poses for a portrait in a field of garlic on June 25. The farm is owned by Elizabeth Montesinos, her husband Alejandro Tapia, and his brother Carlos Tapia. Caroline Yang for MPR news

Fall

Vasa Township head election judge Al Lindell walks out to let voters know they can vote at 7 a.m. the morning of Nov. 8. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News

David Woodward (19) takes direction after coming off the field Sept. 2 during the first North High School football game since 15-year-old Deshaun Hill was killed in February. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Competitors start off the line at the beginning of the Twin Cities 10 Mile race on Oct. 2 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Late 2022

Dakota 38+2 riders lead their horses across the state line from South Dakota into Minnesota on Dec. 18. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Landscape photographer Travis Novitsky frames a photograph of the Spirit Tree, known as "Manido Gizhigans" in Ojibwe, on Nov. 30. The tree, located on the Grand Portage Indian Reservation on the North Shore of Lake Superior, is a sacred site and can only be visited with the accompaniment of a tribal member. Ben Hovland | MPR News

LGBTQIA+ community members and allies gather for a candlelight vigil outside of The Saloon in Minneapolis on Nov. 23, to honor the victims murdered and injured in the mass shooting at Club Q nightclub in Colorado Spring, Colorado the weekend prior. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

More of a words person? Here are our top articles of 2022.