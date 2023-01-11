Former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has returned to his former position as a sergeant with the Metro Transit Police Department and received a pay raise.

Hutchinson did not run for re-election last year after rolling his squad car in a drunk driving crash in late 2021 and pleading guilty to misdemeanor DWI.

State law requires that elected officials have the opportunity to be reinstated to their previous public jobs after they leave office.

Per a union contract, Hutchinson’s annual pay is nearly $115,000, or 24 percent more than he earned with Metro Transit previously.

The Metropolitan Council said since Hutchinson returned last week, he immediately went on leave following an unspecified complaint.

“The Met Council takes this complaint very seriously and has begun a full investigation into the allegations,” said Terri Dresen, Metro Transit spokesperson.

In October, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board suspended Hutchinson's law enforcement license for 30 days.

The Hennepin County board later censured him after an investigation found that he'd allegedly bullied and retaliated against sheriff's office staff.