Minnesota, seen as abortion haven, still funds ‘crisis pregnancy centers’

Fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided and seven months after it was overturned, Gov. Tim Walz is set to debut his latest budget that may include the possible end of a little-known 18-year-old program that supports “crisis pregnancy centers,” which are non-medical anti-abortion organizations that deceive pregnant people and discourage abortion.

Since 2005, Minnesota has given over $3 million in taxpayer money every grant cycle to 25 of these centers under the “positive alternatives grant,” a program created by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty to discourage abortion.

Now with a DFL hold on the state, Walz says he’s ready to end the program, citing misinformation.

“I think that there’s a lot of misinformation that came out of that … I think women deserve better than that, I think they deserve to have the whole picture,” he told MPR News in January.

This comes after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a consumer alert in August against “crisis pregnancy centers” based on a 2021 study of nine states including Minnesota. He defined them as “private organizations that seek to prevent people from accessing abortion care as well as contraceptives.”

Those in support of these centers argue that they provide essential services and, post Roe, they’re expanding across the country.

However, the study from The Alliance: State Advocates for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, called “Designed to Deceive,” found that “crisis pregnancy centers” across states provide almost no actual medical care. The most common services offered were pregnancy tests, “free” material goods, “counseling,” and “non-diagnostic” ultrasounds. Most don’t offer prenatal care.

"Crisis pregnancy centers" are anti-abortion fake clinics that spread misinformation, encouraging pregnant people not to obtain abortion care. In Minnesota, there are nearly 90 of them. Over two-dozen are state funded. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

In Minnesota, the study found none of these anti-abortion centers offer contraception and 63 percent make false and biased claims about abortion, almost double the rate of such centers in other states.

It also found that while many claim to be medical offices, only 9 percent in Minnesota have a physician on staff and just 20 percent have a registered nurse on staff. At one Minnesota center, the medical professional on staff was actually an optometrist.

Nine “crisis pregnancy centers” that receive funding from the state promote “abortion pill reversal,” which the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says is the “unethical” and possibly unsafe practice of prescribing progesterone to stop a medication abortion.

Even with this knowledge, there’s nothing the Minnesota Department of Health can do to end funding unless the Legislature takes action. Department spokesperson Scott Simon explained that their role is to implement the program as required under state law.

Minnesota isn't the only state that funds "crisis pregnancy centers." At least 13 states have given a total of $495 million to them since 2010, according to the Associated Press.

‘Psychological warfare’

On Thursday, DFLers introduced HF 289, the “positive pregnancies” bill. If passed, the bill would require state grant recipients to provide medically accurate information about abortion and allocate funds to health care to assist pregnant people and young parents with prenatal care, medical care and reproductive health care, including abortions. “Crisis pregnancy centers” would have to change drastically to comply with new requirements if the bill passes.

State Sen. Kelly Morrison, chair of the Minnesota Reproductive Freedom Caucus , said in an interview with MPR News that the key for Minnesotans seeking abortion care is to know their options and “crisis pregnancy centers” block that. Morrison, a practicing OBGYN, added that some of her patients have shared experiences with her in the past of being confused after seeking out help from these anti-abortion centers by mistake.

“They really, really try to mislead people. They act like they are not designed to dissuade people from seeking out abortion care when, in fact, that’s exactly what they are doing,” she said. “They are really dangerous.”

While passing HF 289 would end state funding to “crisis pregnancy centers,” it would not end their existence or their ability to spread misinformation.

Options for Women East, seen above, is a state-funded "crisis pregnancy center." Kerem Yucel | MPR News

The movement to defund these centers comes as abortion supporters take inventory of abortion restrictions and misinformation statewide. Among the people advocating for their end is Sarah Anderson, a former volunteer of a “crisis pregnancy center” in St. Paul. Anderson volunteered while in high school for a class.

She said on the day of her first shift 15 years ago she was asked whether or not she believed in abortion. She said yes, and then had to have a lengthy discussion about her values and what her role and others would entail – “pushing people away from abortion.”

Anderson said she was young and confused about what these centers truly did. She heard they gave people free strollers and car seats so she pushed forward with her volunteering hoping she could somehow make a difference. That never happened.

“I do not want people in crisis to go to these places and think they will get any help — they won’t. They are there to make sure you don’t get an abortion. That’s it,” Anderson said. “They don’t provide any medical ultrasound and they make that clear. They just say, ‘Oh, there’s the heartbeat; it has fingernails and hair.’ It is psychological warfare.”

Birthright, a "crisis pregnancy center" located on Snelling Ave in St. Paul, was vandalized in July 2022. Sam Stroozas | MPR News

A rural divide

Brainerd is one of the areas of Minnesota that is farthest from an abortion clinic — the nearest is 100 miles away. It’s also home to two “crisis pregnancy centers.”

Becky Twamley, executive director of WeARE (Advocates for Reproductive Education) reproductive health clinic, feels like she is constantly fighting misinformation about reproductive health and abortion in part due to the centers and the overall lack of access to health care in rural areas.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there right now from social media to fake pregnancy centers. We are here to be trusted health care professionals,” she said.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, WeARE was busier than ever with requests for IUDs and other contraceptive methods. At the same time, anti-abortion centers in her area worked to spread misinformation about overturning's consequences.

Twamley shared a story from a patient who contacted her shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“I got a late call in the summer and a woman was crying. She said, ‘I just want to know the right pieces of information. I can’t trust anyone. I just came from a pregnancy center. I want to have an abortion and when I went there they told me they would talk me through everything to get care and then they made me have an ultrasound.”

Twamley said the woman knew something was up and left, she said she felt harassed. She told Twamley that she feels like this not only hurts abortion seekers in general, but rural America overall as they are left with the least amount of care.

“People call me and say ‘why can’t I get the help I need?’ We undermine the health care – real, legitimate health care — we need to be providing. That’s the real crux of these centers. They’re very misleading and based on an ideology, not medicine,” Twamley said.

Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States, agrees. She said the fact that Minnesota supports “crisis pregnancy centers” with state funding is particularly damaging for patients.

Similar to Twamley, she’s had experiences with patients who say that their abortion was care was delayed because they were misled at one of these centers.

“I have had patients who were told they were ‘very, very, very early’ in pregnancy by CPCs and have so much time to decide what to do and, by the time they decide, they find out they are actually well beyond the gestational age limits in Minnesota because they were deceived,” she said.

Minnesota law has restricted abortion after viability, generally considered to be around 24 to 26 weeks of pregnancy, except when pregnancy endangers the life or health of the parent, although the actual application of the law has been unclear. It’s also rare to need to consider it: The state reported that just one abortion happened after the 24-week mark in 2021.

WeARE in Brainerd, a reproductive health clinic, is located about 100 miles from the nearest abortion clinic. There are two "crisis pregnancy centers" in Brainerd that are against abortion and nearly 90 state wide. Courtesy photo

‘They don’t care about you’

MPR News contacted several “crisis pregnancy centers” in the Twin Cities and across the state and all declined to comment. But a pamphlet published by Pro-Life Action Ministries, an organization based in St. Paul that supports “crisis pregnancy centers,” shows the work of these centers.

“Having your baby is safer than having an abortion … We’re here for you, you are not alone … Don’t let an abortionist harm your baby!” the pamphlet reads. Photos of young children and bible verses are accompanied by advertisements of weekend retreats to mend “the broken hearts of abortion.”

The pamphlets allege infertility, breast cancer and death are physical risks of abortion. According to the National Institutes of Health 2018 study, abortion does not cause any of the above risks. It found that when mortality rates from abortion and childbirth are compared, abortion is associated with fewer maternal deaths than carrying a pregnancy to term.

Although Sarah Anderson volunteered nearly 15 years ago, she said she’s confident nothing has changed. She recalled seeing religious crosses in the non-medical ultrasound room.

“They don’t care about you as a person. It's about making sure you carry the fetus to term and that is a shame,” she said.