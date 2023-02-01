Minnesotan wins 2023 Beargrease sled dog race

Keith Aili has won the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon across northern Minnesota.

The musher from Ray, Minn., near Voyageurs National Park, crossed the finish line in Grand Portage, Minn., at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after racing 300 miles.

Aili finished ahead of second-place musher and four-time champion Ryan Anderson.

Erin Letzring hugs a lead dog and handler and former Beargrease marathon champion Keith Aili, left, after winning the 2021 marathon by 7 seconds. Steve Kuchera | Duluth News Tribune 2021

Aili has been running sled dogs since he was a teenager. The Minnesotan did the Alaskan Iditarod race twice, starting in 2002.