Minnesotan wins 2023 Beargrease sled dog race
Keith Aili has won the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon across northern Minnesota.
The musher from Ray, Minn., near Voyageurs National Park, crossed the finish line in Grand Portage, Minn., at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after racing 300 miles.
Aili finished ahead of second-place musher and four-time champion Ryan Anderson.
Aili has been running sled dogs since he was a teenager. The Minnesotan did the Alaskan Iditarod race twice, starting in 2002.
