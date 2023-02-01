Minnesota

Minnesotan wins 2023 Beargrease sled dog race

Tim Nelson
Musher crosses finish line.
A pack crosses the finish line at the 2022 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Grand Portage, Minn.
Courtesy of Root River Photography

Share

Keith Aili has won the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon across northern Minnesota.

The musher from Ray, Minn., near Voyageurs National Park, crossed the finish line in Grand Portage, Minn., at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after racing 300 miles.

Aili finished ahead of second-place musher and four-time champion Ryan Anderson.

A dog sled team races ahead of another.
Erin Letzring hugs a lead dog and handler and former Beargrease marathon champion Keith Aili, left, after winning the 2021 marathon by 7 seconds.
Steve Kuchera | Duluth News Tribune 2021

Aili has been running sled dogs since he was a teenager. The Minnesotan did the Alaskan Iditarod race twice, starting in 2002.

Gain a Better Understanding of Today

MPR News is not just a listener supported source of information, it's a resource where listeners are supported. We take you beyond the headlines to the world we share in Minnesota. Become a sustainer today to fuel MPR News all year long.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory