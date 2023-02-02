House lawmakers passed a bill Thursday night that establishes Juneteenth — June 19 — as an official sate holiday.

It’s the date in 1865 viewed as the formal abolition of slavery in the United States even though it came years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth celebrations have occurred for many years in Minnesota, but the bill makes it one where no government business is conducted.

Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, said it’s an important milestone worth marking.

“It's also a step in the direction of truly living up to the promise of this nation that all are created equal,” she said. “It's an opportunity to acknowledge how far we've come and how far we have to go as a state and a nation.”

The bill passed in the House with no debate by a lopsided 126-1 vote.

It previously won passage by the Senate and is slated to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz as soon as Friday.