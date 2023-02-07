Bill to slow catalytic converter theft races forward at MN Capitol

Minnesota lawmakers are taking another run at clamping down on catalytic converter transactions to deter theft of the valuable car exhaust devices.

The proposal includes a new set of criminal penalties around catalytic converter theft as well as better tracking when the devices change hands.

“It's long overdue,” bill sponsor Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, said Tuesday.

Insurance industry statistics put Minnesota among the states with the most catalytic converter thefts. That’s despite efforts to break up theft rings and encourage scrap dealers to be more discerning.

Replacing them is expensive for vehicle owners.

A bill making its way through the Legislature would further restrict transactions of the devices, which are stolen for precious metals inside them. Dealers would have to keep additional records and could purchase converters only with vehicle ID markings. There would be a waiting period for reselling them.

“This marking requirement will make it a lot easier for law enforcement to deal with those people that they're stopping at two, three o'clock in the morning, rolling around with a half a dozen catalytic converters that they don't have any explanation for how they ended up in the back of their car,” said Joe Boche, a special agent in the Commerce Department’s fraud bureau.

Federal authorities made arrests in Minnesota last year in connection to a national catalytic converter theft ring.

Boche said it’s difficult to say with certainty why Minnesota has had an “incredibly high” number of thefts, but he said the organized buying and selling network for illicit devices might be at work.

Joe Boche, a special agent with the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, discusses a bill to crack down on catalytic converter theft. He appears with Senate Commerce Committee Chair Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, at the Capitol on Tuesday. Brian Bakst | MPR News

Since 2021, scrap metal dealers have been required to collect more information about catalytic converters they acquire and who was involved in transactions. There have also been pilot projects to mark converters for vehicle owners with targeted models or in high-theft areas.

But the prior attempts to make stolen converters harder to re-sell haven’t kept thieves at bay.

The Minnesota County Attorney’s Association is among the groups supporting a crackdown. Executive Director Robert Small said it is necessary to “make it more difficult for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters.”

Marty’s bill would increase the penalties for those caught taking them and dealers involved in moving stolen items.

“If I find a thief with your catalytic converter and the numbers on it, we call you, ‘Did you give him your VIN number? No, they stole it?’ Well, we got them for theft there,” Marty said. “If they don't mark it on there, then we got the crime of possessing, because it's illegal to possess it.”

Under the bill that got its first hearing Tuesday in the Senate Commerce Committee, illegal possession of a single converter would carry a misdemeanor charge, two would be a gross misdemeanor and more than that a felony, with graduated penalties for the most-severe cases.

Marty said he hopes his bill will move independent of other budget measures, despite the $300,000 cost for tracking and periodic audits. A House companion bill has already been through a committee but has other stops to make.

“I don't want to wait to the end of session and so on because we'd like it to move as quickly as we can,” Marty said.