Minnesota

About darn time: Blizzo wins big in MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Tim Nelson
A snow plow on the road
A MnDOT plow clears snow along Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., in Dec. 2022. Blizzo the plow will soon be added to the Twin Cities fleet.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News file

Share

Blizzo, Clearopathtra, Han Snowlo and five other newly named plows will soon be clearing snow from highways across Minnesota.

A storm of winter puns swept across the state Wednesday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winners of its third annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

This winter’s winning names, in order of votes received:

  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

  • Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)

  • Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

  • Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

  • Han Snowlo – District 7 (Southcentral Minnesota)

  • Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

  • Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

  • Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West-central Minnesota)

The names will be added to one plow in each of the districts listed above. More than 64,000 people cast ballots in this winter’s contest.

MnDOT said it received more than 10,400 name ideas in December, which were narrowed to 60 finalists that went up for the online vote.

The agency also said that in addition to the now-24 winners of the annual contest, staff in northeast Minnesota’s District 1 added another named plow to their fleet in 2022.

“Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind, is stationed at MnDOT’s Duluth Truck Station and covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation,” the agency reported.

Plowy McPlowFace
Plowy McPlowFace was one of the winning entries in MnDOT's first "Name a Snowplow" contest.
MnDOT

Past MnDOT “Name a Snowplow” contest winners

Winter 2020-21

  • Plowy McPlowFace

  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

  • Duck Duck Orange Truck

  • Plow Bunyan

  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi

  • F. Salt Fitzgerald

  • Darth Blader

  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

Winter 2021-22

  • Betty Whiteout

  • Ctrl Salt Delete

  • The Big Leplowski

  • Plowasaurus Rex

  • Scoop Dogg

  • Blizzard of Oz

  • No More Mr. Ice Guy

  • Edward Blizzardhands

Vote totals for 2022-23 contest

(64,075 voters cast ballots; voters could choose up to eight names)

  • 1. Yer a Blizzard, Harry — 15,248 votes

  • 2. Blizzo — 14,935

  • 3. Clearopathtra — 12,729

  • 4. Better Call Salt — 12,112

  • 5. Han Snowlo — 11,361

  • 6. Blader Tot Hotdish — 10,901

  • 7. Scoop! There it is — 10,728

  • 8. Sleetwood Mac — 10,397

  • 9. Taylor Drift — 9,921

  • 10. Sir Plows-a-Lot — 9,741

  • 11. Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for “snow vehicle”) — 9,564

  • 12. Aaron Brrrr, Sir — 9,434

  • 13. Ain’t My First Snowdeo — 9,389

  • 14. Snow Force One — 9,037

  • 15. Hippoplowtamus — 8,823

  • 16. Plowabunga! — 8,381

  • 17. Just Scraping By — 8,347

  • 18. SKOL Plow — 8,284

  • 19. Harmon Chillebrew — 8,156

  • 20. Camp Scoopy — 7,966

  • 21. Alice Scooper — 7,790

  • 22. Clark Blizzwald — 7,504

  • 23. Beyonsleigh — 7,428

  • 24. Buzz Iceclear — 7,413

  • 25. Freeze Louise — 7,391

  • 26. Melton John — 7,171

  • 27. Ičamna (Dakota word for “blizzard”) — 7,134

  • 28. Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snow plow”) — 7,082

  • 29. I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered — 6,609

  • 30. Miracle on Ice — 6,227

  • 31. Best in Snow — 6,173

  • 32. Spirit of ‘91 — 6,134

  • 33. Say it Ain’t Snow — 6,068

  • 34. Optimus Brine — 5,776

  • 35. Mary Tyler More Snow — 5,685

  • 36. Ace of Blades — 5,392

  • 37. The Name’s Plow, Snowplow — 5,311

  • 38. Plow Patrol — 5,297

  • 39. Here we Snow Again — 5,281

  • 40. Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger — 5,244

  • 41. Plower to the People — 5,058

  • 42. Bohemian Rhapsnowdy — 4,959

  • 43. One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow — 4,815

  • 44. Orange You Glad to See Me — 4,739

  • 45. Ted Las-snow — 4,594

  • 46. Blades of Flurry — 4,488

  • 47. Bobsled Dylan — 4,439

  • 48. Bladezilla — 4,291

  • 49. Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart — 4,210

  • 50. Lollaplowlooza — 3,361

  • 51. Queen El-ice-abeth II — 3,099

  • 52. Point of Snow Return — 3,080

  • 53. Paisley Plow — 3,054

  • 54. L’etoile du Nordy — 3,009

  • 55. Plowie Anderson — 2,652

  • 56. Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow — 2,230

  • 57. For Cold Times’ Sake — 2,025

  • 58. Snow and Tell — 1,429

  • 59. It's a Squall World After All — 1,215

  • 60. As the Snow Flies — 1,131

MPR News is Member Supported

What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount during the Winter Member Drive to support this resource for everyone.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory