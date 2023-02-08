About darn time: Blizzo wins big in MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Blizzo, Clearopathtra, Han Snowlo and five other newly named plows will soon be clearing snow from highways across Minnesota.

A storm of winter puns swept across the state Wednesday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winners of its third annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

This winter’s winning names, in order of votes received:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)

Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

Han Snowlo – District 7 (Southcentral Minnesota)

Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West-central Minnesota)

The names will be added to one plow in each of the districts listed above. More than 64,000 people cast ballots in this winter’s contest.

MnDOT said it received more than 10,400 name ideas in December, which were narrowed to 60 finalists that went up for the online vote.

The agency also said that in addition to the now-24 winners of the annual contest, staff in northeast Minnesota’s District 1 added another named plow to their fleet in 2022.

“Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind, is stationed at MnDOT’s Duluth Truck Station and covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation,” the agency reported.

Plowy McPlowFace was one of the winning entries in MnDOT's first "Name a Snowplow" contest. MnDOT

Past MnDOT “Name a Snowplow” contest winners

Winter 2020-21

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

Betty Whiteout

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Plowasaurus Rex

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Edward Blizzardhands

Vote totals for 2022-23 contest

(64,075 voters cast ballots; voters could choose up to eight names)

1. Yer a Blizzard, Harry — 15,248 votes

2. Blizzo — 14,935

3. Clearopathtra — 12,729

4. Better Call Salt — 12,112

5. Han Snowlo — 11,361

6. Blader Tot Hotdish — 10,901

7. Scoop! There it is — 10,728

8. Sleetwood Mac — 10,397

9. Taylor Drift — 9,921

10. Sir Plows-a-Lot — 9,741

11. Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for “snow vehicle”) — 9,564

12. Aaron Brrrr, Sir — 9,434

13. Ain’t My First Snowdeo — 9,389

14. Snow Force One — 9,037

15. Hippoplowtamus — 8,823

16. Plowabunga! — 8,381

17. Just Scraping By — 8,347

18. SKOL Plow — 8,284

19. Harmon Chillebrew — 8,156

20. Camp Scoopy — 7,966

21. Alice Scooper — 7,790

22. Clark Blizzwald — 7,504

23. Beyonsleigh — 7,428

24. Buzz Iceclear — 7,413

25. Freeze Louise — 7,391

26. Melton John — 7,171

27. Ičamna (Dakota word for “blizzard”) — 7,134

28. Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snow plow”) — 7,082

29. I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered — 6,609

30. Miracle on Ice — 6,227

31. Best in Snow — 6,173

32. Spirit of ‘91 — 6,134

33. Say it Ain’t Snow — 6,068

34. Optimus Brine — 5,776

35. Mary Tyler More Snow — 5,685

36. Ace of Blades — 5,392

37. The Name’s Plow, Snowplow — 5,311

38. Plow Patrol — 5,297

39. Here we Snow Again — 5,281

40. Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger — 5,244

41. Plower to the People — 5,058

42. Bohemian Rhapsnowdy — 4,959

43. One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow — 4,815

44. Orange You Glad to See Me — 4,739

45. Ted Las-snow — 4,594

46. Blades of Flurry — 4,488

47. Bobsled Dylan — 4,439

48. Bladezilla — 4,291

49. Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart — 4,210

50. Lollaplowlooza — 3,361

51. Queen El-ice-abeth II — 3,099

52. Point of Snow Return — 3,080

53. Paisley Plow — 3,054

54. L’etoile du Nordy — 3,009

55. Plowie Anderson — 2,652

56. Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow — 2,230

57. For Cold Times’ Sake — 2,025

58. Snow and Tell — 1,429

59. It's a Squall World After All — 1,215

60. As the Snow Flies — 1,131