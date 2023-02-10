Man convicted over a decade later in 2010 killing of his wife

A Ramsey County jury has convicted a Mounds View man for the murder of his wife more than a decade ago.

Nicholas Firkus was on trial for killing 25-year-old Heidi Firkus on April 25, 2010.

He told police at the time someone broke into their home in St. Paul and his wife was killed after he and the intruder struggled over a shotgun and it fired. Firkus said he was injured when the gun went off a second time.

But a fresh look at the evidence in the case prompted prosecutors to bring charges in 2021. The couple faced eviction from their home amid financial difficulties, but there was no evidence Heidi Firkus knew about the extent of their difficulties.

“We are very grateful to the Saint Paul Police Department and the FBI for their diligent investigative work. I am also very grateful for the prosecutors, victim advocates, paralegals, and support staff in my office, who worked so tirelessly in their efforts to seek justice for Heidi,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement.

“While nothing will bring Heidi back to her family and friends, we do hope this verdict provides them with some measure of closure.”

Sentencing on the first-degree and second-degree murder charges is scheduled for April 13.