Emmy and four-time Grammy award winning recording artist Lizzo gave a shoutout this weekend to Osseo Middle School, where students championed an effort to name a MnDOT snowplow after her.

It was part of the third year of the Name a Snow Plow Contest, and Blizzo, a nod to the once-Minnesotan star, was among the eight winners this year. The snowplow with her moniker will clear highways around the Twin Cities.

The entry was the idea of Ann Mack's sixth grade history class, and the students, staff and families helped campaign for the name. Lizzo posted a video on Twitter Sunday, thanking the students.

“I want to shout out Osseo Middle School. Thank you so much for nominating moi as the recipient of this esteemed honor.”

“Of all the awards I have received. This, by far is the highest honor to know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo, that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now,” Lizzo said in the video,” makes my heart melt — or freeze.”

Blizzo got about 15,000 votes, about 300 short of the top vote-getter "Yer a Blizzard Harry," a reference to the first Harry Potter novel.