Classes at St. Paul’s Harding High School are canceled Monday and Tuesday this week following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old student last week.

“We are not OK,” St. Paul superintendent Joe Gothard said in a video posted online on Friday.

Late on Friday morning, during an altercation between some students at Harding High School in St. Paul.

Devin Scott, a 15-year-old student was stabbed. Staff gave Scott first aid, and he was transported to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police took a 16-year-old student into custody after the incident and the high school went into lockdown from late morning until about 1:20 p.m.

St. Paul Police spokesperson Mike Ernster said the student’s death was the city’s first homicide of 2023 and a “terrible incident.”

“Our kids are not OK,” Gothard said. “This event has also been marked with other incidents throughout our city — whether it’s in our schools or in our community — that tells us that our kids are hurting. Our staff are struggling to support them and know what to do.”

The incident comes on the heels of a string of violence affecting St. Paul students and staff.

In January a woman who worked at St. Paul’s Washington Technology Magnet School was shot during an altercation between two groups of teenagers at the school.

Days before that, there was a shooting near Central High School that left a teenager in critical condition. An employee of the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center has been charged with second degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

St. Paul made its crisis support team available to students and families this weekend and said meals would be available for students to pick up with libraries and recreation centers open for students who needed a place to go. School leaders urged students to express their feelings by reaching out to social workers or counselors or contacting the Children’s Mental Health Crisis line at 651-266-7878.

Teachers and students are planning a candlelight vigil Monday evening at Harding High School in memory of the student killed last week. The vigil is organized by the St. Paul Federation of Educators, the district’s teacher union.

Union president Leah VanDassor told media outlets she’s enraged and sad about the stabbing and this, on top of other recent incidents, has left her and many others in St. Paul feeling “heartbroken and hopeless.”

A recent statewide survey indicated that nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental health problems.

The number of students dealing with depression and anxiety is higher than it’s ever been at any other time in the history of the survey, which began in 1989. It’s something the state department of health is calling a “crisis.”

In June of 2020, St. Paul students urged district leaders to stop employing school resource officers at each of the district’s seven high schools. In June of 2020, the board voted against renewing contracts with police.