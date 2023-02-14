St. Paul superintendent to discuss school safety in wake of fatal stabbing

St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard is set to address reporters at noon Tuesday, to discuss the district’s school safety response in the wake of a fatal stabbing at Harding High School.

Authorities say 15-year-old Devin Scott was stabbed to death by another student at the school on Friday. The suspect in the case may be charged as soon as Tuesday.

Gothard announced Monday that two St. Paul police officers have been assigned to Harding, Central, Como and Humboldt high schools and Washington Technology Magnet School “on a short-term basis.”

A third “full-time school support liaison” is also being added to the security staff at Harding.

Classes at Harding High School were canceled Monday and Tuesday, and are set to resume on Wednesday.

Check back for updates.