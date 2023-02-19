Monday snow heaviest in northern Minn.; Snowstorm to hit many areas Tuesday

Winter is far from over.

A low pressure system will spread snow across much of the northern half of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Sunday evening and overnight, with the snow lingering on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Monday:

Simulated radar from 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Monday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

There could also be periods of light snow showers Sunday night and Monday in the southern half of Minnesota and on into west-central Wisconsin.

Snow forecast

Parts of northwestern Minnesota could tally 3 to 5 inches of snow Sunday night through Monday evening:

Snow forecast Sunday night through Monday night National Weather Service

Portions of northeastern Minnesota will see 4 to 6 inches of new snow Monday through Monday evening:

Snow forecast late Sunday night through Monday evening National Weather Service

Parts of northeastern Minnesota could see as much as 7 inches of snow.

The Twin Cities metro area has a chance of light snow showers and a rain/snow mix on Monday, with a half-inch or less of accumulation.

Winter weather advisories

Winter weather advisories for snow and blowing snow begin Sunday evening in northwestern Minnesota and then continue through Monday and into Monday evening:

Winter weather advisories Sunday night and Monday National Weather Service

Here are details of the winter weather advisory in northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Grand Forks ND 318 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 MNZ001-002-004-005-007-008-013>015-NDZ008-016-027>030-210300- /O.NEW.KFGF.WW.Y.0006.230220T0000Z-230221T0300Z/ West Polk-Norman-Kittson-Roseau-West Marshall-East Marshall- Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-Pembina-Eastern Walsh-Grand Forks- Griggs-Steele-Traill- Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Cooperstown, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland 318 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snow rates and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and best chance for blowing snow will be Monday afternoon and evening after the snow ends. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

The winter weather advisory starts at 9 p.m. from Detroit Lakes through Bemidji.

A winter weather advisory starts at midnight Sunday night in north-central and northeastern Minnesota and then continues through Monday and into Monday evening:

Winter weather advisories Sunday night and Monday National Weather Service

Here are details of the advisory in northeastern Minnesota:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 305 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 MNZ018>020-025-026-035-037-192115- /O.NEW.KDLH.WW.Y.0012.230220T0600Z-230221T0300Z/ North Itasca-Central St. Louis-Southern Lake-North Cass- South Itasca-Northern Aitkin-Carlton and South St. Louis- Including the cities of Bigfork, Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Walker, Grand Rapids, Hill City, and Duluth 305 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...North Itasca, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Cass, South Itasca, Northern Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area, the Fond du Lac Band and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Deer Creek areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas could see up to 8 inches of snow with the best chance between Two Harbors and Silver Bay and along the North Shore terrain ridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

You can find updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the Minnesota Public Radio News network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Tuesday through Thursday snowstorm potential

The next low pressure system is expected to spread snow across much of southern and central Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The snow is expected to expand into northeastern Minnesota later Tuesday evening. It will be a slow-moving winter storm, lasting through Wednesday and into Thursday.

The heaviest snow for the Twin Cities metro area may be Tuesday evening through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, followed by another round of heavier snow Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Here’s a snowstorm overview:

Heavy snow potential Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon National Weather Service

Computer models crank out double-digit snowstorm totals for many locations. Check forecast updates over the next few days.

Here’s the snowstorm outlook for northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

Snowstorm details Tuesday night through Thursday National Weather Service

Temperature trends

The average Twin Cities high temperature is 30 degrees this time of year. Sunday highs in the metro area could reach the mid-30s. Portions of southeastern Minnesota have a chance to hit the upper 30s to around 40. The remainder of Minnesota will see mainly 20s, mixed with a few lower 30s. Parts of far northwestern Minnesota will see high temps in the teens.

Monday highs will be in the 30s in southern and central Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin, with 20s in most of northern Minnesota:

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

Twin Cities metro area highs retreat to the lower 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by upper teens on Thursday and Friday.

Weather nugget

The Twin Cities record high for today is 59 degrees, set in 2017. Record Twin Cities highs were also set on Feb. 18, 2017 (58 degrees) and Feb. 17, 2017 (63 degrees).

Programming note

