What is a peacetime emergency? What to know about Gov. Walz’s storm declaration

The state of Minnesota is under a “peacetime emergency,” declared Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz in response to this week’s powerful winter storm.

The first wave delivered between 3 and 7 inches of snow to most of southern Minnesota, and a second, “much stronger” wave is upon us. MPR News meteorologists say to anticipate much heavier snowfall and wind Wednesday and Thursday. Travel is predicted to be nearly impossible in some areas, with whiteout conditions impacting visibility and wind gusts up to 50 mph blowing around an additional foot of snow. The governor’s declaration said the storm is likely to threaten public safety.

What does the governor’s proclamation of emergency mean for the state, and for the storm response? Here’s what we know.

What is a peacetime emergency?

In Minnesota, a peacetime emergency is an executive order that can be called when cities and counties don’t have the adequate resources to address an emergency, defined as “an act of nature, a technological failure or malfunction, a terrorist incident, an industrial accident, a hazardous materials accident or a civil disturbance [that] endangers life and property.”

This storm would fall under an “act of nature,” and Walz is using this order to authorize the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance as the storm unfolds. Responding to state emergencies is one part of the National Guard’s stated duties.

The Guard can position equipment around the state as needed and put its members on notice that they might be called on for help.

When will the peacetime emergency end?

According to Walz’ declaration, the peacetime emergency will be in effect until the “emergency conditions” of the storm end, or by Tuesday, Feb. 28 — whichever comes first.

How common is a declaration of a peacetime emergency in Minnesota?

There were three different peacetime emergencies declared in 2022. In April the National Guard was called to help with the impacts of flooding on the Red Lake River near Crookston, Minn. A similar peacetime emergency was instituted in May for flooding throughout the Rainy River Basin in northern Minnesota.

In December 2022 the same kind of order was declared for the massive snowstorm just before Christmas. A National Guard spokesperson said five drivers had to be rescued and brought to the nearest Guard facility in the south-central community of Olivia, Minn.

What does the National Guard do during the peacetime emergency?

Guard members are at the ready to rescue motorists who are stranded in the storm. Drivers are directed to the closest of 58 National Guard facilities — or armories — around the state for warmth and shelter. If people can’t move their vehicles at all, there are 17 support vehicles for the National Guard to use to transport people to the nearest armory.

What typically happens during a significant winter storm, according to Col. Scott Rohweder, Minnesota National Guard’s director of operations, is some interstates and highways are shut down, and cars get stranded on those roads. Rohweder said the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota often takes the brunt of storms, and other highways in western Minnesota that are very flat and get hit with heavy winds and snow.

On Wednesday afternoon, Interstate 90 and all state highways from Worthington west to the South Dakota border and from Worthington south to the Iowa border were closed.

What happens at the armory warming shelters?

There are two or three full-time staff members who work at each of the 58 state armories, according to Rohweder. All are on standby to open their local armory if anyone gets stranded and needs shelter in the area. Some National Guard staffers who live far away from their armory will stay overnight at the facility each night. The armories are prepared to feed and host people for multiple nights if needed.

Where are the Guard’s 17 support vehicles being stationed?

Most of the focus is across central Minnesota along the Interstate 90 corridor. Olivia, Minn., is equipped with two support vehicles because of the volume of people that were rescued around there in the December storm, Rohweder said. The other vehicles are at Camp Ripley and in Cloquet, Owatonna, Detroit Lakes, Fairmont, Morris, Albert Lea, Austin, Luverne, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Thief River Falls, Montevideo and Pipestone.

What are examples of other types of assistance the Guard might provide?

The National Guard might be asked to help with power outages in cases where the issue isn’t able to be solved at the local government level. If the county can’t solve the outage, they call on the state, and the state goes to the National Guard for help with tasks such as supplying generators.

Will the National Guard help with snow removal?

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rohweder said the National Guard hasn’t been asked to plow snow.