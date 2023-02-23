How much snow fell in your area? See snowfall totals across Minnesota

As heavy snow and wind overnight in central and southern Minnesota started to ease Thursday morning, snow spotters were out and reporting double-digit snow accumulations across much of the region.

Here’s a look at some of the snowfall reports for this week’s winter storm, as reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.

19 inches - Apple Valley, Dakota County

15 inches — Edgerton, Pipestone County, southwestern Minnesota

14.5 inches — Bloomington, Hennepin County

13.9 inches — Oak Grove, Anoka County

13.7 inches — Hartford, S.D., near Sioux Falls

13.5 inches — Zimmerman, Sherburne County

13.1 inches — Bertha, Todd County, central Minnesota

12.6 inches — Sioux Falls, S.D.

12.5 inches — Chanhassen, Carver County

12 inches — Marion, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota

11.7 inches — Douglas, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota

11.7 inches — Rochester, southeast Minnesota

10.6 inches — Browns Valley, Traverse County, western Minnesota

10.5 inches — Wausau, Wis.

10.5 inches — Hills, Rock County, southwest Minnesota

10.1 inches — Stewartville, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota

10.1 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

9.8 inches — Hayfield, Dodge County, southern Minnesota

9.8 inches — Lakeville, Dakota County

9.5 inches — Elba, Winona County, southeast Minnesota

9.3 inches — Prior Lake, Scott County

9 inches — Wabasha, Wabasha County, southeast Minnesota

8.5 inches — Savage, Scott County

8.3 inches — St. Cloud, Stearns County