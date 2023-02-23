Radar

Heavy snow and wind blow across Minnesota

Weather

How much snow fell in your area? See snowfall totals across Minnesota

Matt Mikus
A man shovels snow from the sidewalk.
Stephen Yoakam shovels the front of his house after a snowfall in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Share

Updated: 9:55 a.m.

As heavy snow and wind overnight in central and southern Minnesota started to ease Thursday morning, snow spotters were out and reporting double-digit snow accumulations across much of the region.

Here’s a look at some of the snowfall reports for this week’s winter storm, as reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.

  • 19 inches - Apple Valley, Dakota County

  • 15 inches — Edgerton, Pipestone County, southwestern Minnesota

  • 14.5 inches — Bloomington, Hennepin County

  • 13.9 inches — Oak Grove, Anoka County

  • 13.7 inches — Hartford, S.D., near Sioux Falls

  • 13.5 inches — Zimmerman, Sherburne County

  • 13.1 inches — Bertha, Todd County, central Minnesota

  • 12.6 inches — Sioux Falls, S.D.

  • 12.5 inches — Chanhassen, Carver County

  • 12 inches — Marion, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota

  • 11.7 inches — Douglas, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota

  • 11.7 inches — Rochester, southeast Minnesota

  • 10.6 inches — Browns Valley, Traverse County, western Minnesota

  • 10.5 inches — Wausau, Wis.

  • 10.5 inches — Hills, Rock County, southwest Minnesota

  • 10.1 inches — Stewartville, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota

  • 10.1 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

  • 9.8 inches — Hayfield, Dodge County, southern Minnesota

  • 9.8 inches — Lakeville, Dakota County

  • 9.5 inches — Elba, Winona County, southeast Minnesota

  • 9.3 inches — Prior Lake, Scott County

  • 9 inches — Wabasha, Wabasha County, southeast Minnesota

  • 8.5 inches — Savage, Scott County

  • 8.3 inches — St. Cloud, Stearns County

MPR News is Member Supported

What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory