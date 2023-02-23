How much snow fell in your area? See snowfall totals across Minnesota
Updated: 9:55 a.m.
As heavy snow and wind overnight in central and southern Minnesota started to ease Thursday morning, snow spotters were out and reporting double-digit snow accumulations across much of the region.
Here’s a look at some of the snowfall reports for this week’s winter storm, as reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. It was still snowing in some areas, so snow totals may change later in the day.
19 inches - Apple Valley, Dakota County
15 inches — Edgerton, Pipestone County, southwestern Minnesota
14.5 inches — Bloomington, Hennepin County
13.9 inches — Oak Grove, Anoka County
13.7 inches — Hartford, S.D., near Sioux Falls
13.5 inches — Zimmerman, Sherburne County
13.1 inches — Bertha, Todd County, central Minnesota
12.6 inches — Sioux Falls, S.D.
12.5 inches — Chanhassen, Carver County
12 inches — Marion, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota
11.7 inches — Douglas, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota
11.7 inches — Rochester, southeast Minnesota
10.6 inches — Browns Valley, Traverse County, western Minnesota
10.5 inches — Wausau, Wis.
10.5 inches — Hills, Rock County, southwest Minnesota
10.1 inches — Stewartville, Olmsted County, southeast Minnesota
10.1 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
9.8 inches — Hayfield, Dodge County, southern Minnesota
9.8 inches — Lakeville, Dakota County
9.5 inches — Elba, Winona County, southeast Minnesota
9.3 inches — Prior Lake, Scott County
9 inches — Wabasha, Wabasha County, southeast Minnesota
8.5 inches — Savage, Scott County
8.3 inches — St. Cloud, Stearns County
