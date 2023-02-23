Blizzard winds howl overnight across southern Minnesota

Southern Minnesota remains locked in the grip of high winds and heavy snow from overnight. Many businesses, school buildings and offices remain closed from the multiday storm. Conditions are expected to ease later Thursday but morning commuters will face a tough trek.

Even for the heartiest Minnesotans, conditions Wednesday night into Thursday were brutal. The Twin Cities National Weather Service office warned that snow and 40 mph gusts would likely make travel “impossible.”

State officials began closing highways Wednesday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota, including sections of Interstate 90. “You will more than likely be spending the evening in your vehicle,” the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers venturing out Wednesday night.

Tallies aren’t complete, but forecasters anticipated another 8 to 11 inches to fall across the region from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

School buildings remain closed and events cancelled as regional leaders wait for the storm to ebb Thursday. Blizzard warnings remain in effect for most of southern Minnesota, including Twin Cities outer ring counties to the west and south.

Here’s what we knew as of early evening Wednesday about about travel conditions, closings and forecasts, with links to information to find out more. MPR News will update this story and its listings throughout Thursday.

School closings

St. Paul Public Schools said the district will be virtual again Thursday. Games and practices for sports are canceled. Events scheduled for Friday will be decided on later this week.

Minneapolis public school buildings will also be closed, with e-learning days for all students for the remainder of this week.

Most of the Twin Cities area districts are doing e-learning or snow days. KARE 11 has a complete and expanding list of closings and delays.

Snow emergencies

Snow emergencies took effect Wednesday night in Minneapolis and St. Paul, along with some suburbs.

In St. Paul, parking was banned on night plow routes starting at 9 p.m. and day plow routes starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Another snow emergency is expected to kick in Thursday night repeating the parking restrictions through Friday, so plows can clear the roads again.

St. Paul opened eight city-owned ramps for free parking during the winter storm. It’s also suspended garbage and recycling service on Thursday and Friday. City officials are asking people not to put out their garbage or recycling carts to aid in snow plowing.

Minneapolis is offering free parking in five city and two private lots and ramps.

Traffic moves slowly late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35E in Mendota Heights. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Statewide, Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proclaimed a “peacetime emergency” in anticipation of the storm, authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to position equipment around the state as needed and put Guard members on notice that they be called on over the next few days to help rescue stranded drivers and provide other emergency assistance.

Many district courts across southern Minnesota have closed for the storm or gone to remote hearings.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.

